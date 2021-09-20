North Korea hits back at US involvement in Asia-Pacific arms deal

The country has warned that the US risks a ‘dangerous nuclear arms race’ because of Australian submarine deal

North Korea warned on Monday that the US risked a dangerous nuclear arms race by providing submarine technology to Australia, criticising its “double standards” and vowing countermeasures.



Last week, the US clinched a new trilateral security partnership involving Britain to provide technological aid to Australia to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines...