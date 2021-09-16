World

Australia looks to flex its nuclear muscle in Indo-Pacific region

The country is set to build eight nuclear-powered submarines under new Indo-Pacific pact

16 September 2021 - 20:40 By Kirsty Needham

Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines under an Indo-Pacific security partnership with the US and Britain that analysts say is likely to rile China, which denounced the creation of blocs intent on harming others.

Australia will be only the second country after Britain in 1958 to be given access to US nuclear technology to build nuclear-powered submarines...

