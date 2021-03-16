World

Britain to expand nuclear warhead stockpile by over 40% as global threats rise

16 March 2021 - 13:42 By Reuters
British Prime Minister Johnson had scrapped the earlier warheads limit and announced the number would now rise to a maximum of 260.
British Prime Minister Johnson had scrapped the earlier warheads limit and announced the number would now rise to a maximum of 260.
Image: Paul Grover /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain will grow its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday.

The country had previously been reducing its nuclear weapons stockpile, and in 2010, the government set a cap of 180 warheads for the mid-2020 period. Johnson has scrapped the earlier limit and announced the number would now rise to a maximum of 260.

Britain said in a security and defence review it faced risks from nuclear-armed states, emerging nuclear states and state-sponsored nuclear terrorism, and its nuclear deterrent was needed to guarantee its security and that of its allies.

“Some states are now significantly increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals,” the government said in the review. “The increase in global competition, challenges to the international order, and proliferation of potentially disruptive technologies all pose a threat to strategic stability.”

Britain also said it planned to replace its current nuclear warhead with a new one which would be able to operate throughout the lifespan of four new submarines being built and due to enter service in the early 2030s.

It will work with the US to ensure the new warhead remains Trident-compatible.

With its current submarines, Britain said it would stick to its existing policy of always having one submarine of its four nuclear deterrent submarines on continuous patrol.  

READ MORE:

North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the US is "our biggest enemy," state media said on Saturday, ...
News
2 months ago

Joe won’t be Biden his time on ‘day one’ in the White House

These are the key policies the president-elect could immediately take up arms against
World
4 months ago

Russia says still not close to agreement with US on nuclear pact

Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Friday that Moscow and Washington were still not close to reaching an agreement over the New START arms ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 ... News
  2. Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger News
  3. Neighbours' relationship in Cape Town coastal enclave is on the rocks, court ... South Africa
  4. State capture: Former spy boss Arthur Fraser in move for secret SSA files News
  5. Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X