Qataris shun female election candidates, but they’re not giving up

The contenders were seeking to improve women’s and children’s integration into the nation’s paternalist society

Voters chose none of the 26 women who stood for election in Qatar’s first legislative elections on Saturday, disappointing candidates who had wanted to lend a voice for women and other Qataris in the Gulf monarchy’s political process.



The vote was for 30 members of the 45-seat advisory Shura Council, while the emir will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members of the body that can approve a limited scope of policies for the small but wealthy country, which bans political parties...