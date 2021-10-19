World

Thou doth protest too much, methinks: King Mswati III

Eswatini schools closed in response to pro-democracy demonstrations, less than four months after similar protests

19 October 2021 - 19:38 By Matthew Hill

Eswatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, has shut schools indefinitely as pro-democracy protests intensified. 

Lessons were suspended with immediate effect, Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini said in a statement. The unrest comes less than four months after police and the army acted to crush similar widespread demonstrations in the kingdom...

