Covid deaths reach 5-million mark, despite vaccines slashing fatality rate
The next big test looms as the highly vaccinated populations of the northern hemisphere enter winter
01 November 2021 - 20:14
More than 5-million people worldwide have died from Covid-19, less than two years after the novel pathogen was first documented, despite the arrival of vaccines that have slashed fatality rates across the globe.
The latest 1-million recorded deaths came slower than the previous two. It took more than 110 days to go from 4-million deaths to 5-million, compared to less than 90 days each to reach the 3- and 4-million marks. The rate has returned to what was seen during the first year of the pandemic, when the virus was still taking hold...
