For centuries US blacks’ land has been grabbed. Now they’re fighting back
A move in California to give land back to the black family it was seized from has sparked interest nationwide
02 November 2021 - 20:38
Kavon Ward had never thought much about black landholdings, until after George Floyd’s death in police custody in May 2020 when suddenly acquaintances kept emailing her about the California park of Bruce’s Beach.
The area in Manhattan Beach, now worth tens of millions of dollars, had been a buzzing black resort a century ago, until the land was seized from the Bruce family by the city council in 1924...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.