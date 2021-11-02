For centuries US blacks’ land has been grabbed. Now they’re fighting back

A move in California to give land back to the black family it was seized from has sparked interest nationwide

Kavon Ward had never thought much about black landholdings, until after George Floyd’s death in police custody in May 2020 when suddenly acquaintances kept emailing her about the California park of Bruce’s Beach.



The area in Manhattan Beach, now worth tens of millions of dollars, had been a buzzing black resort a century ago, until the land was seized from the Bruce family by the city council in 1924...