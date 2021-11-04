World

Nobel Peace Prize to war crimes in two years: what’s up with Ethiopia’s PM?

Failure to manage ethnic tensions is at the root of Abiy Ahmed’s troubles, as rebel troops threaten capital city

04 November 2021 - 20:19 By Marc Champion, Simon Marks and Fasika Tadesse

Few leaders have seen their fortunes turn as dramatically as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Nobel laureate now accused of human rights abuses, whose officials have asked residents to secure the capital against a potential assault by rebel forces.

What went wrong, according to close observers, was Abiy’s failure to navigate the deep ethnic divisions that have consumed Africa’s second-largest nation since the 1960s. Now, isolated by the US and Europe, his own future suddenly looks tenuous.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. US embassy in Ethiopia permits voluntary departure of some staff, family Africa
  2. Ethiopia declares state of emergency to repel rebel advance on capital World
  3. IGAD calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 5 2021 World
  2. Nobel Peace Prize to war crimes in two years: what’s up with Ethiopia’s PM? World
  3. Superheroes have lost their power over superfans in the pandemic era World
  4. Saudi women prove to be good value for money in the workplace World
  5. ‘Someone with an axe to grind could have placed live round in Baldwin gun’ World

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021