Nobel Peace Prize to war crimes in two years: what’s up with Ethiopia’s PM?
Failure to manage ethnic tensions is at the root of Abiy Ahmed’s troubles, as rebel troops threaten capital city
04 November 2021 - 20:19
Few leaders have seen their fortunes turn as dramatically as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Nobel laureate now accused of human rights abuses, whose officials have asked residents to secure the capital against a potential assault by rebel forces.
What went wrong, according to close observers, was Abiy’s failure to navigate the deep ethnic divisions that have consumed Africa’s second-largest nation since the 1960s. Now, isolated by the US and Europe, his own future suddenly looks tenuous. ..
