US embassy in Ethiopia permits voluntary departure of some staff, family

The US embassy in Ethiopia has authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency government staff and family members because of armed conflict, it said on its website, as rebel forces in the north make advances.

The decision came after the US said on Wednesday it was “gravely concerned” about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities, repeating a call for a halt to military operations in favour of ceasefire talks.

“The (state) Department authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages,” the embassy said in a statement.

Travel to Ethiopia is unsafe and further escalation is likely, it added.

“The government of Ethiopia has previously restricted or shut down internet, cellular data, and phone services during and after civil unrest,” it said.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a telephone call seeking comment on the US embassy statement.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.

Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, is expected to arrive in Addis Ababa to press for a halt to military operations in the north and to seek the start of ceasefire talks.

On Wednesday, Britain urged its citizens to review their need to stay in Ethiopia and consider leaving while commercial options were available.