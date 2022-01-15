Cummings for you, Boris: what more has Dom got on the ‘out-of-control trolley’?

With Boris Johnson’s popularity dwindling fast, Tories are worried Dominic Cummings has more beans to spill on him

Shortly after 3.30pm on January 7 Dominic Cummings pressed the trigger on the latest tirade against his former boss, Boris Johnson.



Since being forced acrimoniously from his post as the UK prime minister’s most powerful adviser 14 months ago, Cummings has repeatedly resurfaced to throw dirt at Johnson and his British government. This time it was a zinger...