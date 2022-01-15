Cummings for you, Boris: what more has Dom got on the ‘out-of-control trolley’?
With Boris Johnson’s popularity dwindling fast, Tories are worried Dominic Cummings has more beans to spill on him
16 January 2022 - 18:06
Shortly after 3.30pm on January 7 Dominic Cummings pressed the trigger on the latest tirade against his former boss, Boris Johnson.
Since being forced acrimoniously from his post as the UK prime minister’s most powerful adviser 14 months ago, Cummings has repeatedly resurfaced to throw dirt at Johnson and his British government. This time it was a zinger...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.