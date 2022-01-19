China gets more and more ham(ster)-fisted as it tries to slay the Covid dragon

The country believes non-human factors are driving its woes, but experts say this is unproven and unlikely

As the goal to stamp out coronavirus infection becomes harder to reach, with more transmissible variants and a world awash with the pathogen, mainland China and Hong Kong are pointing to a wide range of non-human routes as potential evaders of their strict control measures.



The crackdowns, which range from parcels to fish and four-legged pets, come despite experts outside China warning such methods of transmission are unproven and unlikely. ..