China gets more and more ham(ster)-fisted as it tries to slay the Covid dragon

The country believes non-human factors are driving its woes, but experts say this is unproven and unlikely

19 January 2022 - 20:10 By Bloomberg News

As the goal to stamp out coronavirus infection becomes harder to reach, with more transmissible variants and a world awash with the pathogen, mainland China and Hong Kong are pointing to a wide range of non-human routes as potential evaders of their strict control measures. 

The crackdowns, which range from parcels to fish and four-legged pets, come despite experts outside China warning such methods of transmission are unproven and unlikely. ..

