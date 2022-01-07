China sees Covid-19 cases across country, even after Xi’an’s drop

The latest flare-ups, creating the most protracted stretch of infection in China since the virus first emerged in Wuhan two years ago, have posed challenges to Chinese authorities as they prepare to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month. China — one of the world’s last Covid-19 Zero holdouts — has enacted strict measures to curb Covid-19’s spread, including locking down some 13 million residents in Xi’an and halting flights in and out of the western city.

While cases continue to crop up, the country has not yet seen local transmission of the omicron variant even as it fuels record surges across the globe.

Daily cases in Xi’an — which has reported more than 1,900 total infections — have dropped into the single digits from over 100 a week ago, as authorities grapple with public frustration over tight restrictions. There was a wide public outcry this week after a pregnant woman lost her baby outside a hospital that denied her entry due to Covid-19 controls.

Still, officials expressed confidence that they would able to maintain China’s resolute Covid-19 Zero stance. “Though we might expect more cases to keep coming, the risk of a substantial rebound in the outbreak has been largely contained,” Li Qun, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was quoted as telling state-backed media about Xi’an’s flare-up.

