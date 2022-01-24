World

Fourth shot delivers twice the protection against Covid-19, says study

It also offers ‘at least three times the protection from severe illness’, but is not sufficient at preventing Omicron infection

24 January 2022 - 19:33 By Alisa Odenheimer

A fourth vaccine dose for older adults leaves them better protected against coronavirus infection than peers who received three shots, a study released by Israel’s health ministry found. 

The preliminary analysis compares data from about 400,000 people aged 60 and over who received a fourth dose in January and some 600,000 people in the same age group who got three doses, with the third shot administered four months or more previously. ..

