TOM EATON | As the ANC burns SA down, another sound rises up. It’s Cyril serenely snoring
No wonder some thought Waterkloof’s fire was another insurrection. We’ve learnt that where there’s smoke, there’s fire
24 January 2022 - 19:32
Sometimes a fire is just a fire. But when it burns on the same airbase where the Guptas landed nine years ago and its smoke rises into sky that has recently been filled with the charred remains of businesses and a parliament building, you’d be forgiven for imagining you’re seeing the reeking legacy of Jacob Zuma rising up over Pretoria.
Even if it turns out to be little more than the result of a cadet tossing a non-standard-issue zol into the wrong vat of jet fuel, Sunday’s blaze at Waterkloof Air Force Base remains a stark reminder of how far we’ve drifted as a country...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.