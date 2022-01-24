TOM EATON | As the ANC burns SA down, another sound rises up. It’s Cyril serenely snoring

No wonder some thought Waterkloof’s fire was another insurrection. We’ve learnt that where there’s smoke, there’s fire

Sometimes a fire is just a fire. But when it burns on the same airbase where the Guptas landed nine years ago and its smoke rises into sky that has recently been filled with the charred remains of businesses and a parliament building, you’d be forgiven for imagining you’re seeing the reeking legacy of Jacob Zuma rising up over Pretoria.



Even if it turns out to be little more than the result of a cadet tossing a non-standard-issue zol into the wrong vat of jet fuel, Sunday’s blaze at Waterkloof Air Force Base remains a stark reminder of how far we’ve drifted as a country...