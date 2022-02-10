As revolutionary as the Pill: UK set to turn down the heat on menopause

The nation is investigating making one targeted hormone replacement therapy product available over the counter

When the BBC reflected on the 50 things that made the modern economy a few years back, of course it included the pill. Oral contraception ushered in a revolution some 60 years ago that freed women to plan their lives. It meant many could enrol in graduate programmes and pursue professional careers, raising long-term income levels and spurring far-reaching economic change.



There is no obvious equivalent today. And yet a new move in Britain to address inequalities in health care could prove almost as revolutionary for women — and for a country that, like many others, is experiencing slowing long-term growth trends and an ageing population that is living longer. ..