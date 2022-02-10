World

As revolutionary as the Pill: UK set to turn down the heat on menopause

The nation is investigating making one targeted hormone replacement therapy product available over the counter

10 February 2022 - 22:53 By Therese Raphael

When the BBC reflected on the 50 things that made the modern economy a few years back, of course it included the pill. Oral contraception ushered in a revolution some 60 years ago that freed women to plan their lives. It meant many could enrol in graduate programmes and pursue professional careers, raising long-term income levels and spurring far-reaching economic change.  

There is no obvious equivalent today. And yet a new move in Britain to address inequalities in health care could prove almost as revolutionary for women — and for a country that, like many others, is experiencing slowing long-term growth trends and an ageing population that is living longer. ..

