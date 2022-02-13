Nearly 300,000 dead from Covid-19 in SA — and the threat is not over

“Measuring the epidemic is extremely challenging as the number of cases that get reported is just the tip of the iceberg. It just depends on who gets tested,” said Bradshaw.

“We know there are many people who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and do not bother to test. In addition, the number of reported Covid-19 deaths is problematic: it only includes confirmed cases identified by a positive test that occur in hospitals.”

Deaths at home or in long-term care homes are less likely to be included in the reported deaths, and the paper-based system of recording deaths is hamstrung by time lags.

“So again, we get to see only the tip of an iceberg,” said Bradshaw. SA urgently needs an online death registration system “to ensure the information collected about cause of death can be shared with the department of health in a timely manner for public health surveillance”.