World

US civil rights regulator sues Tesla after unMusking more racism at factory

The carmaker has faced many complaints over the years, with one worker telling of hearing up to 100 racial slurs a day

10 February 2022 - 22:53 By Dana Hull

California’s civil rights regulator said it’s suing Tesla Inc for racial discrimination after finding widespread harassment of black workers at the electric carmaker’s factory near San Francisco.

The state’s department of fair employment and housing (DFEH) received complaints from hundreds of workers and “found evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay and promotion, creating a hostile work environment,” Kevin Kish, the agency’s director, said on Wednesday...

