World

China tries to censor outrage over its handling of chained woman case

A letter by varsity graduates calling for a probe disappears from Chinese social media just after it is posted

16 February 2022 - 20:14 By Bloomberg News

China has censored a letter signed by 100 alumni of a top university calling for a central government probe into the case of a mother of eight who was kept chained by the neck in a hut, a rare public challenge to the government of President Xi Jinping.

The graduates of Peking University called for an investigation of local officials involved in the case, a nationwide review of women and children involved in trafficking cases, and changes to the law to prevent future such incidents. They also wanted more details released on the woman’s identity. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Lesbians, sexually suggestive language — you name it — they’re not our friends World
  2. As China wants no Covid trouble, Olympians toil within a bubble Opinion & Analysis
  3. Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai ... Sport
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Creeping censors threaten the web Business Times

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 17 2022 World
  2. China tries to censor outrage over its handling of chained woman case World
  3. US gunmakers face being sued for school massacres after R1.1bn deal World
  4. Beyond the Palin: court throws out ex-governor’s defamation case ... again World
  5. Duke of baulk: why Andrew had no choice but to settle his sex assault case World

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...