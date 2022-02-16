Creating a space for women of colour in an out-there world
US designer Marrisa Wilson turns to digital spaces for her first New York Fashion Week collection
16 February 2022 - 20:13
Emerging US designer Marrisa Wilson made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday with a collection inspired by the explosion in popularity of digital spaces.
“I’m sure you’ve seen everything that’s going on. Metaverses and NFTs and, you know, all these things that kind of feel really far and out there,” she said, referring to non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset...
