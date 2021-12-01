Sport

Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai situation

01 December 2021 - 22:17 By Reuters
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said on Wednesday it has decided to suspend tournaments in China due to concerns over the safety of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.

"I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon said in a statement.

"Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022."

The whereabouts of Peng became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

On Nov. 21, IOC President Thomas Bach had a 30-minute video call with Peng -- a three-times Olympian who supporters say may be under political duress -- during which she told him she was safe and with family and friends.

But Simon, who said the decision to suspend tournaments in China had the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, is not convinced all is well with Peng.

"While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation," said Simon.

"The WTA has been clear on what is needed here, and we repeat our call for a full and transparent investigation – without censorship – into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault accusation."

READ MORE

WTA says Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s video call with Olympic chief is not enough

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not address or alleviate the Women's ...
Sport
1 week ago

Peng Shuai appears in Beijing, WTA not reassured

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on ...
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic adds pressure on China to find ‘missing’ star player

World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa talks tough as Fifa continues to give the nation the silent treatment: ... Soccer
  2. Swallows fire Brandon Truter and his entire coaching staff after run of poor ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’ Soccer
  4. 'Now let’s maintain the consistency'- Shivambu praises Kaizer Chiefs revival Soccer
  5. Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday Rugby

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...