Playoff match with Russia ‘almost unthinkable’, says Swedish FA boss
Uefa to discuss moving Champions League final from St Petersburg
24 February 2022 - 20:06
A 2022 World Cup playoff match in Russia is “almost unthinkable” at the moment, the chair of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) said after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
Sweden are due to face the Czech Republic in a World Cup playoff Group B match on March 24, with the victor meeting the winner of the other group game between Poland and Russia...
