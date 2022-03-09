Green energy is not for us, but greenbacks are, says Nigeria
Country says it can’t transition while people are hungry or be expected to give up financial benefits of oil and gas
09 March 2022 - 19:36
Developing countries should not have to target renewable energy sources and turn away from fossil fuels, Nigerian energy officials saiy, joining other emerging oil-producing nations reluctant to embrace the global energy transition trend...
