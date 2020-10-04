Signpost

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A bad day at the office for cybercriminals

Increased global connectivity is a boon for hackers, but VMware says artificial intelligence — software writing software — will help ensure ‘intrinsic security’

The remote-working revolution has been a windfall for hackers, who have found a vast audience of working people suddenly cast adrift from their corporate networks, working on largely unprotected computers.



Sure, we all have anti-virus software installed, or should have, but the modern cybercriminal has moved on. Conning us into exposing passwords, or getting us to click on links that suddenly dispense permission for outsiders to delve deep into corporate data, are just some personalised examples of the new way of the hacker. ..