Adults are loading up on toys. No, not that kind you naughty so-and-so
‘Kidults’ are buying children’s toys for themselves and have helped US sales surge 37% in two years
19 June 2022 - 17:41
Chloe Dykstra’s seven Razor scooters have entertained her throughout the pandemic. During lockdown she also occupied herself building a Lego typewriter. Now she’s eyeing apet hatching kit. Though the toys were designed for children, that doesn’t bother Dykstra, a 33-year-old writer and producer in Los Angeles. “Sometimes taking care of yourself looks like going back to childhood a little bit,” she said...
