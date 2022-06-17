×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Adults are loading up on toys. No, not that kind you naughty so-and-so

‘Kidults’ are buying children’s toys for themselves and have helped US sales surge 37% in two years

19 June 2022 - 17:41 By Kelly Gilblom

Chloe Dykstra’s seven Razor scooters have entertained her throughout the pandemic. During lockdown she also occupied herself building a Lego typewriter. Now she’s eyeing apet hatching kit. Though the toys were designed for children, that doesn’t bother Dykstra, a 33-year-old writer and producer in Los Angeles. “Sometimes taking care of yourself looks like going back to childhood a little bit,” she said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. No dog’s life for children who have canines in theirs Science
  2. SA kids have the right to play News
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Not just another brick in the wall — Lego toys now teach ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — June 20 2022 World
  2. August. That’s when global food crisis will start to bite, say Ukraine farmers World
  3. Has your bot got you by the short and curlies? World
  4. So much for all the promises. Coal is back in fashion World
  5. Adults are loading up on toys. No, not that kind you naughty so-and-so World

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...