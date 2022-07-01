Russia to start trial against US basketball star Brittney Griner

US basketball player Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russia on Friday on drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison in a case caught up in the fraught relations between Moscow and Washington.

Griner, a star in the US-based Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, unleashing a broader confrontation with the West.

Russian authorities said the 31-year-old athlete was carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a substance illegal in the country. She was charged with smuggling a large quantity of drugs, an offence that can carry up to 10 years in prison.

US officials and many athletes have called for the release of Griner, or “BG” as she is known to basketball fans. They said she has been wrongfully detained and should be immediately returned to her family in the US.

Her detention also prompted concerns that Moscow could use the two-time Olympic gold medallist to negotiate the release of a high-profile Russian in US custody.