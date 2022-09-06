Truss vows energy crisis action after becoming Britain’s new PM
New prime minister Liz Truss faces a daunting in tray of challenges as she takes office
06 September 2022 - 20:56 By William James, Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper
Liz Truss took over as British prime minister on Tuesday, vowing immediate action to tackle one of the most daunting set of challenges for an incoming leader in post-War history led by soaring energy bills, a looming recession and industrial strife...
