×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Truss vows energy crisis action after becoming Britain’s new PM

New prime minister Liz Truss faces a daunting in tray of challenges as she takes office

06 September 2022 - 20:56 By William James, Kate Holton and Elizabeth Piper

Liz Truss took over as British prime minister on Tuesday, vowing immediate action to tackle one of the most daunting set of challenges for an incoming leader in post-War history led by soaring energy bills, a looming recession and industrial strife...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Liz Truss named as Britain's next prime minister World
  2. Truss plan to ‘turbocharge’ UK economy already alarms markets World
  3. Even Liz Truss’s Supporters Worry Her Plans Could Create Havoc for the UK World

Most read

  1. Truss vows energy crisis action after becoming Britain’s new PM World
  2. California power use to hit record high, raising chance of blackouts World
  3. Earthquake in China’s Sichuan kills more than 40, shakes provincial capital World
  4. Thirty years gone, the Soviet Union is not quite dead World
  5. Graphic designer’s affordable chemo cap offers hope World

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'