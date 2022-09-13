New king shows some pen(t) up frustration during his first week as monarch
Leaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony in Northern Ireland
13 September 2022 - 21:09 By William James
Britain’s King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings...
New king shows some pen(t) up frustration during his first week as monarch
Leaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony in Northern Ireland
Britain’s King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos