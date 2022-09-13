Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Harry won’t wear military uniform while Andrew gets one exception

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle and lost all his military patronages, will reportedly not be allowed to wear military dress on any occasion during the same period, despite his military service.
Both royals are the only ones to have seen active service, Harry in Afghanistan and Andrew in the 1982 Falkland Islands conflict.
A day earlier Harry paid a highly personal tribute to his “granny”, saying he cherished the time he had spent with the 96-year-old and would honour his father as the new king.
In a statement he praised the queen’s service as head of state and monarch, and spoke emotionally of her role as a grandmother.
“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings, from my earliest childhood memories with you to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he said.
“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.
“As it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”
Image: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images
As Britons and the world brace to bid a final goodbye to the UK’s longest serving sovereign, reports have emerged that Prince Harry and his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew will not be allowed to wear military uniforms during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain has entered an official mourning period for the world’s oldest monarch following her death last Thursday. She was 96.
A series of events have been held in the lead up to her funeral next Monday, including a silent vigil held by her four children — King Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and the disgraced Duke of York.
The first three were garbed in military dress during the 10-minute vigil, but Andrew wore a morning suit for the occasion, according to the Daily Mail.
Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles last year.
The site reported Andrew will not be permitted to wear his uniform except “during a second Vigil of the Princes in Westminster Hall later this week”.
