Grief-stricken S Korea demands answers after Halloween crush kills 153

President Yoon vows investigation as nation mourns revellers who died during celebration that spun tragically out of control

30 October 2022 - 19:12 By Reuters

Shocked family members collected bodies, parents searched for children, and a country sought answers on Sunday after at least 153 people were crushed to death when a crowd in South Korea surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities...

