World

How Trump could win the 2024 Republican nomination

A number of factors would have to line up just right for the former president to secure his party's backing

29 November 2022 - 20:34 By Jonathan Bernstein

Can Donald Trump win the Republican presidential nomination?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Trump dines with rapper Ye World
  2. Musk says he’d back DeSantis for president if he makes 2024 run World
  3. US appeals court grills Trump lawyer in seized documents dispute World
  4. As Biden turns 80, Americans ask 'What's too old?' World

Most read

  1. How Trump could win the 2024 Republican nomination World
  2. Forget our powerful passport, we’re outta here for golden opportunities World
  3. Removing child exploitation is priority #1, says Musk, yet he’s decimated the ... World
  4. Musk drops a bombshell and proves there’s nothing boring about his company World
  5. Zimbabwe desperate to clip soaring inflation’s wings World

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury