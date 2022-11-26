Musk says he’d back DeSantis for president if he makes 2024 run

Elon Musk said on Friday night he would support Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, if he ran for US president in 2024.
Musk, in a series of Twitter exchanges, elaborated somewhat on his political views, saying: “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”
He called himself a “significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump”.
When one of the people he was tweeting with asked if he’d back DeSantis in the next presidential election, Musk responded: “Yes.”
Musk bought Twitter nearly a month ago and last weekend reinstated the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump, who has announced another run for the White House. Trump, whose account was suspended shortly after the assault on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters on January 6, 2021, has yet to post any new tweets.
“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk said on Friday. “The important thing is that Twitter corrected a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting president undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”
Musk said in June he was leaning towards a DeSantis endorsement and the two men have exchanged acclaim for one another.
Musk’s expression of support comes as many party leaders, including onetime Trump allies, have been talking up DeSantis as a more desirable standard bearer than the former president in the next election. The Florida governor won a resounding re-election victory in the November 8 election, even as many of the Republican candidates championed by Trump went down to defeat.
Musk hasn’t made a federal political donation since 2020. He also has not contributed to DeSantis’ campaigns for governor.
After Musk restored Trump’s Twitter account, civil rights leaders urged major advertisers to stay away from the social media platform. The activists said Musk broke promises he made to them in a closed-door meeting about hate speech and misinformation.
Trump is obligated to make most social media posts on Truth Social, the platform he launched after his Twitter ban, first, according to a filing, though there’s an exception for political messages.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Musk says he’d back DeSantis for president if he makes 2024 run
Image: Bloomberg
Elon Musk said on Friday night he would support Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, if he ran for US president in 2024.
Musk, in a series of Twitter exchanges, elaborated somewhat on his political views, saying: “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”
He called himself a “significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump”.
When one of the people he was tweeting with asked if he’d back DeSantis in the next presidential election, Musk responded: “Yes.”
Musk bought Twitter nearly a month ago and last weekend reinstated the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump, who has announced another run for the White House. Trump, whose account was suspended shortly after the assault on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters on January 6, 2021, has yet to post any new tweets.
“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk said on Friday. “The important thing is that Twitter corrected a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting president undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”
Musk said in June he was leaning towards a DeSantis endorsement and the two men have exchanged acclaim for one another.
Musk’s expression of support comes as many party leaders, including onetime Trump allies, have been talking up DeSantis as a more desirable standard bearer than the former president in the next election. The Florida governor won a resounding re-election victory in the November 8 election, even as many of the Republican candidates championed by Trump went down to defeat.
Musk hasn’t made a federal political donation since 2020. He also has not contributed to DeSantis’ campaigns for governor.
After Musk restored Trump’s Twitter account, civil rights leaders urged major advertisers to stay away from the social media platform. The activists said Musk broke promises he made to them in a closed-door meeting about hate speech and misinformation.
Trump is obligated to make most social media posts on Truth Social, the platform he launched after his Twitter ban, first, according to a filing, though there’s an exception for political messages.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE:
Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week
Musk says Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to some suspended accounts from next week
No more jokes, make it happen! - Elon Musk urged to buy Man Utd
Tesla’s Musk sees South Korea as a top investment candidate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos