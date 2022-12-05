First winter cold snap tests French power grid
French government ministers have warned of possible power outages in case of disparity between supply and demand
05 December 2022 - 21:09 By Ingrid Melander, Forrest Crellin and Silvia Aloisi
Temperatures hovering near zero in coming days will test the resilience of France’s power network, even as president Emmanuel Macron urged the French not to panic amid warnings of possible blackouts...
