More woes for ‘albatross’ Trump after Capitol attack probe blockbuster finale
In recent weeks his company has been convicted of tax fraud, his dinner with a white supremacist sparked outrage, and polls show his support plummeting
18 December 2022 - 20:46 By Mike Dorning
Donald Trump awaits the most serious blow yet from House lawmakers investigating the January 6 Capitol attack — a possible recommendation that he be prosecuted just as he’s launching a comeback bid for the White House...
More woes for ‘albatross’ Trump after Capitol attack probe blockbuster finale
In recent weeks his company has been convicted of tax fraud, his dinner with a white supremacist sparked outrage, and polls show his support plummeting
Donald Trump awaits the most serious blow yet from House lawmakers investigating the January 6 Capitol attack — a possible recommendation that he be prosecuted just as he’s launching a comeback bid for the White House...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos