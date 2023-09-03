Cyprus police make more arrests in racism-fuelled violence
Cyprus has seen an upsurge in anti-migrant sentiment in recent years
03 September 2023 - 19:40
Police in Cyprus have made 20 arrests after a spate of racism-fuelled violence against migrants which erupted last week in the west of the island and spread at the weekend to the southern city of Limassol...
