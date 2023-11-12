Film crews became ‘collateral damage’ of Hollywood strikes
Hundreds of thousands television crew workers were unemployed for up to 10 months because of strikes called by actors and writers
12 November 2023 - 19:31
A Toronto production assistant whose income dried up because of Hollywood strikes lost his housing and ended up living in his car. A New York set dresser slipped out of sobriety amid the stress. A New Mexico assistant director fell into deep depression and took his life...
