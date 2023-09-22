The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Thursday.
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.
This year marks a first for all six scribes who made the shortlist, which features two debut novels, Chetna Maroo's Western Lane and Jonathan Escoffery's If I Survive You.
The shortlisted titles are:
The winner will be announced at a prize ceremony in London at Old Billingsgate on November 26.
Booker Prize shortlist has two debut novels and marks a first for all six writers who made the cut
Image: Supplied
The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Thursday.
First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.
This year marks a first for all six scribes who made the shortlist, which features two debut novels, Chetna Maroo's Western Lane and Jonathan Escoffery's If I Survive You.
The shortlisted titles are:
The winner will be announced at a prize ceremony in London at Old Billingsgate on November 26.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
The Booker 2023 longlist is 'defined by its freshness'
Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning novel comes to the stage
Mila de Villiers interviews Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos