Booker Prize shortlist has two debut novels and marks a first for all six writers who made the cut

22 September 2023 - 13:01 By Mila de Villiers
The six novels shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2023.
Image: Supplied

The six titles shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize were announced on Thursday.

First awarded in 1969, the Booker Prize is regarded as the leading award for high-quality literary fiction written in English.

This year marks a first for all six scribes who made the shortlist, which features two debut novels, Chetna Maroo's Western Lane and Jonathan Escoffery's If I Survive You

The shortlisted titles are: 

The winner will be announced at a prize ceremony in London at Old Billingsgate on November 26.

