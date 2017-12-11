Steinhoff hires advisers as Investec cites credit exposure

Steinhoff International Holdings NV, the global retailer that’s fighting for survival after its stock lost most of its value in a weeklong rout, hired advisers to help prepare for a crucial meeting with banks as one of its lenders said it faced credit exposure.

The shares rebounded slightly in Johannesburg early Monday after the owner of chains including Mattress Firm in the US and Conforama in France appointed Moelis & Co. to handle discussions with lenders and AlixPartners LLP to advise on “liquidity management and operational measures.”

The gain, in volatile trading, follows a crash of more than 80% in the shares last week after Steinhoff said it was unable to publish its results and announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste.

Investec Plc said Monday that it has credit and derivative exposure to Steinhoff, without specifying the amount.

The retailer “is currently fully focused on safeguarding operational liquidity to continue funding existing operations throughout its various subsidiaries,” Steinhoff said in a statement late Sunday. “The group is asking for and requires continued support in relation to existing facilities.”