Durban’s international cargo volumes are up by almost 14% after a record-breaking November‚ port officials announced on Thursday.

The increased airfreight volumes come on the back of the highest ever recorded cargo throughput during October and November last year‚ which exceeded the 1‚700 tonne mark per month for the first time.

The company said the 13.7% growth has been primarily driven by the introduction of additional wide-bodied passenger flights – which have a capacity for up to 20% of commercial cargo depending on their size – into Durban as well as the increased frequency of chartered aircraft using Durban’s King Shaka International Airport.

“Investment in a new specialised outsized cargo-handling facility has significantly contributed to our ability to handle bulky shipments‚ such as large pipes‚ machinery‚ vehicles‚ large animals and even ocean-going 20-foot containers‚” said Dube Cargo Terminal executive Mlibo Bantwini.