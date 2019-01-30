Job available | executive director at Open Society Foundation for SA

Open Society Foundation for South Africa (OSF-SA) is a part of the worldwide network of the Open Society Foundations. OSF-SA celebrated 25 years of grant-making in 2018 and has been committed to promoting the values, institutions and practices of an open, nonracial, nonsexist and democratic civil society in SA since the foundation's inception.

Job responsibilities

Providing overall strategic direction, you will develop and recommend appropriate strategies and policies to OSF-SA's board for approval, ensuring their successful implementation in line with the mandate and vision of the foundation.

OSF-SA will look to you to demonstrate significant personal and professional commitment to the advancement of open society values across SA and have a detailed understanding of the country’s geopolitical landscape and historical context. You will bring substantive analytical skills to bear in designing strategy that meaningfully promotes human rights and constitutionalism in SA.

You will need to be experienced in, and enjoy, navigating a complex stakeholder terrain, and have an instinctive understanding of how to build and leverage relationships in support of OSF-SA's mission. Operating on the highest ethical and fiduciary standards will be fundamental to success in this role and the executive director is expected to embody the values that OSF-SA seeks to promote.

To apply, visit OSF’s global careers page

View all open positions and search job reference JR-0001216.

Closing date for applications: February 25 2019

This article was paid for by Open Society Foundation for SA.