How to ... Make sure your managers succeed

Learning to be a good leader is not a finite process, like learning how to tie your shoelaces. Rather, it is made up of many sets of skills, many of which are particular to certain roles.



"Leadership development, therefore, should include differing practical experiences and training/education opportunities unique to the requirements of a specific leadership role. This should take into account factors like the type and size of the organisation, cultural and geo-cultural environments, and functional responsibilities of the leader," says Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of ManpowerGroup SA. She has the following advice:..