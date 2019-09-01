IDC takes aim at Peter Moyo
01 September 2019 - 00:30
Peter Moyo's NMT Capital, the company at the centre of his conflicts with Old Mutual, is facing a claim of more than R150m from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).
While Moyo, who was dismissed as CEO of Old Mutual in June, continues his court battle with the life insurer, the IDC now joins Old Mutual in the queue for payment from NMT...
