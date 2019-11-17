Little comfort in SA inequality gap study

More than half of SA's household spending comes from the richest 10% of its people, while the bottom 50% of the population shares less than 10% of total spending, reflecting the deep inequality that puts SA up there in the top five most unequal countries globally.



This is the finding from a new study by Statistics SA, Inequality Trends in SA, which finds, however, that the inequality gap didn't get any worse between 2011 and 2015 and on some measures even got better - with the stats showing some narrowing of the gap between rich and poor, particularly in areas such as access to piped water, telephones and electricity...