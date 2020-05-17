Business

New investors flock to JSE

17 May 2020 - 00:29 By NICK WILSON

EasyEquities, one of the biggest online share-buying platforms in SA, has experienced a dramatic surge in new customers since mid-March - an estimated 200% to 300% increase - as mainly young investors seek bargain-buying opportunities in the wake of the market volatility caused by Covid-19.

Charles Savage, CEO of Purple Group, which owns EasyEquities, said the investors seeking to buy shares on the platform are generally younger than 35 and taking a medium- to long-term view on their investments. The average size of each investment is about R30,000...

