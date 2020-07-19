It's the death of dinner, say despondent restaurateurs

The owners of restaurants, who already have their backs to the wall because of onerous lockdown regulations, have been left reeling by the government's latest ban on alcohol sales as many had derived much-needed income from serving as off-licences.



Marcelle Roberts, who together with her husband Sean owns the Café 1999 and Unity restaurants in Musgrave, Durban, said they hope to survive the lockdown but that they "will have to start from scratch", having poured their life savings into their establishments over the years...