Enter the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2020

Agility, flexibility, adaptability, and execution at speed. Hyper connectedness as we are all further apart. What are the things we will remember during this global pandemic as the world grapples with lifting lockdown and steadying itself?

At BCX it’s been about listening, really listening to customer pain points and innovating around them. It’s been about keeping their businesses operating: from setting up contact centres in 48 hours to allow financial institutions to keep operating. It’s been about connectivity, and then about developing applications. It’s been about helping its customers solve the next set of challenges in a work from home environment: security.

The world has reshaped and shifted and the need for digital transformation has moved from one day to now. In times like these, customer problems surface quicker as they operate online, as they look at reverse billing, as they deal with increased online queries. At BCX we have a great shared purpose: reinventing the customer experience – and never has it been truer than now.

Artificial intelligence is now part of BCX's every day: enhancing the contact centre experience and enabling better customer experience for the agent handling the call. Business continuity has never been more essential. The more businesses it has helped adapt, the more our economy can adapt.Data science, data engineering, data visualisation can help BCX's customers unlock new revenue streams and enhance business performance.

BCX talks about how to innovate for how people live, learn, work, play. Virtual meetings, e-learning. China’s self-driving car projects have accelerated. Elon Musk sent two astronauts to the International Space Station in May. Old jobs have become extinct and new ones have arisen. Working remotely also means working globally. Debates have ensued about office space. Tourism is embracing contactless technology and public spaces will be reconfigured to let more ventilation and sunlight in. Smart cities are being reconfigured.

It’s in times like this that ideas are generated to solve complex problems and we are able to achieve what we assumed was unachievable. This is the time when innovation can thrive. Now is the time to challenge the status quo, to bring breakthrough thinking and harness the creativity within our own teams.

Join the innovation revolution and enter the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2020 to claim the title as the most innovative SME or enterprise that is leading change in your industry. Now in its second year, the award seeks to reward businesses who have contributed to promoting technology advancements in their industries and the economic wellbeing of SA.

BCX is calling on small and medium, as well as corporate enterprises to submit their entries. The award is looking for digital innovations across all industry sectors – businesses that used technology to improve an existing process or product or have developed an entirely new process or product.

Entries will be open until September 30 2020.

Organisations can enter one of two categories:

Small and Medium Enterprises Digital Innovation Award - this category is for South African SMEs who have been in operation for more than a year and who are currently employing more than five people and earning less than R50m in revenue. Part of the prize for the winner of this category is a potential partnership agreement with BCX.

Corporate Enterprise Digital Innovation Award - this category is for large South African enterprises with an existing employee base of 200 or more. Part of the prize for the winner of this category is the BCX Innovation program.

To submit your entries, click here

This article was paid for by BCX.