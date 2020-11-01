How to... Pivot a business during a pandemic

Many businesses have had to shut their doors because of the Covid-19 lockdown, but some have managed to stay afloat by changing direction. For example, Larry Hodes’s restaurants were badly hit, but he found a way to survive by changing tack and creating a whole new business.



“Lockdown has been very tough for all my businesses. On the Wednesday before Mother’s Day my wife Annie and I were standing in our Voodoo Lily restaurant [in Birdhaven, Johannesburg], facing the empty tables and trying to decide what we could do for Mother’s Day...