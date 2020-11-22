Business

Musk is closing in on Gates

Musk’s net worth soared by $10.2bn more after Tesla shares climbed 10%

22 November 2020 - 00:05 By Agency Staff

Elon Musk is just a Tesla rally away from unseating fellow mega-billionaire — and occasional verbal sparring partner — Bill Gates as the second-richest person on the planet.

Musk’s net worth soared by $10.2bn (R156bn) more on Wednesday after Tesla shares climbed 10% on the strength of an overweight rating by Morgan Stanley...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three key considerations before you start forex trading Business
  2. SA Reserve Bank leaves interest rates unchanged Business
  3. Covid-19 public-private partnership has been a rehearsal for a better future Business
  4. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  5. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021