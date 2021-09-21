FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Supply Chain Management

Facing the challenges of not only a global pandemic, but also disruptive riots and a depressed economy, SA supply chain managers need more than just technical and core skills to navigate their way through current difficulties. This is where technology comes into play, as local supply-chain leaders begin leveraging a new wave of opportunities created by digital transformation.

Technology is certainly transforming all end-to-end steps in production — something known as Logistics 4.0 — through cutting-edge solutions and the digitisation of business processes. At the same time, the need for effective reverse logistics is growing. We take a look at both of these areas.

Of importance to the supply chain is fleet management, because nothing can be delivered without a fleet of trucks. Advanced technology solutions are enabling safer driving, reduced maintenance and a more proactive approach to servicing vehicles.

Material handling plays a huge role in improving both the supply chain and customer service. It makes products easy to find, move and ship, but there is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on this part of the supply chain. Fortunately, innovations are being implemented within this space to help solve these issues.

Lastly, going green has never been more critical. We look at how organisations should go about designing and implementing sustainable supply chains with some practical examples that determine how to obtain the maximum benefits.

Clearly, the modern supply chain is evolving rapidly, and if you want to stay on top of the developments and remain informed, it’s time to start reading.

