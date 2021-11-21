Return-to-office bankers are leaving their suits at home

In the once-austere City of London, an era-defining change is under way. Bankers coming back to their desks are leaving their suits at home — and calling time on a decades-old taboo against brown shoes.



The City’s streets may be increasingly busy — sandwich sales in London are running at 88% of pre-Covid levels — but more and more returning workers don’t look quite like they did in March 2020. Instead, now comfortable with the informality of video-calling, they are sporting a smart-casual look and adopting a “dress for your day” attitude...