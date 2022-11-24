Business Times

MPC sees persistent inflation risk, hikes repo rate to 7%

The committee said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%

24 November 2022 - 18:27 By Thuletho Zwane

The Reserve Bank raised borrowing costs at the steepest rate in two decades for a third consecutive time, with the rand little changed in response. ..

