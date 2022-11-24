MPC sees persistent inflation risk, hikes repo rate to 7%
The committee said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
24 November 2022 - 18:27 By Thuletho Zwane
The Reserve Bank raised borrowing costs at the steepest rate in two decades for a third consecutive time, with the rand little changed in response. ..
MPC sees persistent inflation risk, hikes repo rate to 7%
The committee said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
The Reserve Bank raised borrowing costs at the steepest rate in two decades for a third consecutive time, with the rand little changed in response. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos